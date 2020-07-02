Astoria
June 10, 1970 — June 18, 2020
Jeffrey Philip Bainer passed away in Astoria, Oregon, on June 18, 2020.
He was born to Philip L. Bainer and Jane K. Huhtala on June 10, 1970, in Astoria. He is survived by his wife, Trena Bainer, of Astoria, Oregon; father, Philip Bainer, of Astoria, Oregon; sister, Angela Hubbell, of Astoria, Oregon; nephew, Joshua Saranpaa, of Warrenton, Oregon; and niece, Jordan Saranpaa, of Warrenton, Oregon.
Jeff was an amazing man and mentor to many people over the years. With a strong work ethic, he provided competent and professional guidance as general manager at Versa Corporation, a farm equipment manufacturing company, also in Astoria.
Jeff is loved and trusted by the farming community around the world for his honesty and being a person of his word. He touched so many lives in a positive way. He enjoyed rockhounding and running amuck wherever the roads would take him. He is, and will be, so greatly missed, and is loved by so many.
Donations in memory of Jeff can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, curesarcoma.org/donate: Under “My Donation is for,” please click on “Memorial, Celebration or Tribute Gift”; then, under “Tribute Information,” please click on “in memory of.”
