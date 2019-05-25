Svensen March 31, 1946 — May 13, 2019
Jeffrey Robert Adams, 73, passed away at his home in Svensen, Oregon, on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Jeff was born March 31, 1946, in Oakland, California, to Robert and Patty Adams, and was the oldest of three boys. He grew up and attended school in Alameda, California. After graduating from Encinal High School, he attended Chabot Junior College in nearby Hayward, where he played two years of football.
After serving in the Army, he began his career as an International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) longshoreman in the Port of San Francisco. He would eventually fall in love with the Oregon Coast and make the move north in 1975. He spent over 40 years working at ports up and down the California, Oregon and Washington state coasts.
An extremely proud union man, Jeff spent time holding various elected positions in the union, and helped turn the annual ILWU picnic at Cullaby Lake into a community-attended event.
A man of many words, Jeff could often be found holding conversations with anyone who would take the time to listen. He was also an avid “picker,” long before reality TV made being a picker cool!
Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Patty; father, Robert; brother, Bradley; and daughter, Patricia. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey, and his wife, Aimee, of Long Beach, California; daughter, Elisabeth, of Astoria; brother, Greg, of Alameda, California; along with five grandchildren, Lillianna (20), Tallulah (14), William (11), Eliza (11) and Brandon (9).
A local memorial service will be planned in the near future.
