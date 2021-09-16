Jeffrey S. Nelson, of Astoria, passed away at Providence Portland hospital Sept. 6, 2021. He died of natural causes. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, Donald T. and Ellen, and had no siblings or children. He was 64.
Jeff worked in local radio for more than a quarter century, got his degree from the University of Oregon and lived his entire life in Astoria. He was an avid “Star Trek” fan, gifted artist and impressionist. His lengthy list of impersonations included his hero, William Shatner, Jimmy Stewart, Keith Morrison, Raymond Burr, Johnny Carson, all the “Star Trek” characters, “The Simpsons” and more. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial service is being planned, and Jeffrey’s remains will also be shot into space, which will include a live video feed of the rocket launch.
