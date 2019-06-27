West Linn
Jan. 11, 1936 — June 18, 2019
Jerome “Jerry” H. Smith was born Jan. 11, 1936, in Astoria, Oregon, to Harold and Lucile Smith. Jerry passed away June 18, 2019, in Portland, Oregon.
Jerry was the oldest of five siblings, and grew up with many cousins, neighborhood friends and his “consolidated” gang whom he enjoyed seeing and keeping in touch with whenever possible.
Jerry graduated from Astoria High School. He was active in student government, track and basketball, forming many friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Jerry earned a degree in chemical engineering from Oregon State University, and was an avid Beaver Believer even in the dark days of 1970s football. He made many lifelong friends, including several fraternity brothers at Phi Gamma Delta.
Jerry earned a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University, and it was at Stanford that he met his wife of 57 years, Judy Lucas. Together they crisscrossed the country as Jerry built his career, first at Procter & Gamble and then Crown Zellerbach. Eventually Jerry returned to his Oregon roots, settling in the Portland area with Judy and his two daughters.
His greatest joy was spending time with a golf club in his hand or with friends and family, especially his two grandchildren, Rachel and Lucas, whom he adored.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Jacqueline Marriott and Patricia Kluge.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; daughters, Diane Haughton and Laura Lucas; son-in-law, Doug Haughton; grandchildren, Rachel and Lucas Haughton; and siblings, Jim Smith and Peggy Wilson.
At Jerry’s request there will be no service, but any stories you would like to share about Jerry would be welcomed by the family at jhsnwlo@gmail.com
