Svensen
Oct. 24, 1940 — Jan. 3, 2021
Jerry Danial (Dannie) Nichols, 80, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, at home in Svensen, from complications of COVID-19.
Dannie was born in Astoria on Oct. 24, 1940, to Joe and Bessie Nichols. Dannie went to school in Hammond until the family moved to Gearhart. Dannie attended Seaside High School and graduated in 1958.
After graduation, Dannie joined the U.S. Army, where he served in Missouri and Spokane, Washington, for three years.
Dannie was a commercial fisherman and crabber for many years, and in 1996 moved to Coquille to work for the Coquille Watershed Association, helping to restore salmon habitat. Dannie retired in 2004, and they moved to Arizona for winters and Coquille in the summers. Finally, in 2012, Dannie and Lani moved to Svensen, where he lived until his death.
Dannie married his first wife, Donna, in 1958. They had three children, Christine, Cindy and Jerry. They divorced in 1961.
In 1967, Dannie married Michaele Sherwood. They had two children, Heather and Sean. They divorced in 1979.
Dannie met his future wife, Lani Hilliard, in 1983, and together, they had Drew.
Dannie enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and the Portland Trail Blazers on TV. In the spring, if the weather was warm enough, he would go watch his nephew, James Nichols, coach the Knappa girls softball team.
He enjoyed hunting in Burns for many years and loved telling hunting stories at deer camp.
Dannie was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Bessie Nichols, and a toddler brother, Bennie.
Dannie is survived by his wife, Lani Nichols; brother, Jimmy (Pat) Nichols; sisters, Gloria Regan, Jo Ellen Guilroy and Linda (Ken) Scheuner; and his children, Christine (Paul) Zartman, Cindy (Steve) Blackman, Jerry Painter, Heather Nichols, Sean (Kandace) Nichols and Drew (Georgina) Nichols.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cody, Kyle and Caleb Zartman, Tayler Blackman, Brooklyn Painter, Seth Colson, Sara Colson, Graden Nichols and Bennet Nichols; four great-grandchildren; plus multiple nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and friends.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no service is currently planned.