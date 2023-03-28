Svensen
July 11, 1950 — March 17, 2023
Jerry Widawski, beloved husband, father and friend to many, passed peacefully with a smile on his face at home in Svensen on March 17, surrounded by the love of his family.
Jerry was born on July 11, 1950, in Lodz, Poland, to Mieczysław (Mike) Widawski and Tola (Theresa) Wilner Widawski. His mother was an Auschwitz Holocaust survivor, and his father had been a prisoner of war.
In 1957, when Jerry was 7 years old, his family immigrated to Israel. Three years later, they immigrated to the U.S. and settled in New Jersey. Jerry eventually found his way to Berkeley, California, where he attended San Francisco State University, earning a degree in sociology.
It was in Northern California that he found his love and lifelong passion for volleyball. He transferred his passion for volleyball to the Southern California beaches when he moved to Los Angeles. Jerry had many happy days at the beach playing volleyball, but his dream was to become an attorney.
In 1989, Jerry accomplished his dream, and graduated from the University of La Verne with a law degree. It was during his graduation from law school that he met his future wife, Susan (Windsor) Widawski.
As chance would have it, Jerry and Susan happened to be lined up in alphabetic order to receive their law degrees. “Wid” and “Win” stuck together for the next 34 years. Together they had one daughter, Taylor, who became the light of Jerry’s life. Taylor and Jerry always had a very strong father and daughter relationship, as he doted on her and she expertly wrapped him around her little finger!
When Taylor was 5 years old, Jerry, Susan and Taylor moved to Svensen, where Jerry continued playing and coaching volleyball, practicing law in Astoria for over 20 years and being “the best dad ever.” Jerry loved his “little slice of paradise” off the Columbia River, and loved working around the property with his tractor.
Jerry was passionate about and loved many things in life, including all of his friends scattered around the country. When Jerry considered you a friend, it was for life. He also loved to order his martinis with “extra, extra olives” and ordered his hamburgers well done; “cook it like a hockey puck,” he’d say. Friends and family knew that Jerry had a favorite vocabulary word, which rhymed with how he ordered his burgers.
Jerry put up a valiant fight against a rare and terminal form of cancer called cholangiocarcinoma. Jerry responded surprisingly well to a first round of treatment, and then agreed to take part in an innovative new course of treatment. By participating in the treatment, his hopes were to aid research into a cure for this rare type of cancer. Given the results of Jerry’s treatment plan, a new clinical trial has been established at Oregon Health & Science University.
A very special thanks to the Columbia Memorial Hospital — Oregon Health & Science University Knight Cancer Collaborative and the medical team of doctors, physician assistants, nurses and support staff who cared for Jerry throughout these last five years, and to Lower Columbia Hospice for their excellent care and guidance.
Jerry’s parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Taylor, and her fiance, Benjamin Barash; sister, Evelyn Widawski Opper, and her son, Marc Opper; and many extended family members and friends. We wish to thank all of our family and friends for their support and love.
A celebration of life will be held on April 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Fort George Lovell Community Room, 426 14th St., in Astoria. Please drop in and share in the celebration of Jerry’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oregon Health & Science University Foundation and the Columbia Memorial Hospital Arm-in-Arm Fund. The family has set up a donation page at gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-jerry-widawski.