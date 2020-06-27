Salem
May 1, 1919 — June 20, 2020
Jewell Esther Smotherman was born May 1, 1919, the ninth of 11 girls born to JPC and Louiza Williams in Birch Tree, Missouri. At 101 years old, she went to sleep and awoke in her savior’s arms on June 20, 2020.
Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Smotherman, and son, Lowell Smotherman, her mother, father and all of her sisters.
She leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Gerald and Katena Smotherman, four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Jewell moved from Birch Tree to Clatsop County in the early 1940s, living in Astoria for a short time, then purchasing a home in Warrenton in 1944, where she lived until moving to Salem, Oregon, to a retirement facility in 2016. While living in Warrenton, she worked in various canneries, retiring in 1982.
She was very active in the Warrenton United Methodist Church, and had accepted Jesus as her savior at an early age. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and, as long as she was able, she supported the Warrenton baseball and basketball teams.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ocean View Cemetery, for family and close friends.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.