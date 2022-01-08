Jimmy Carle Hyde, 93, was born on July 9, 1928, to Joe and Leore Hyde in El Segundo, California. Leore died from childbirth, and Jim was raised by his Uncle Lon and Aunt Madge as an only child. Jim felt very fortunate to be a part of the family, because he was loved dearly by them.
Jim married Jacqueline Stevens while living in Oregon, and they were married for 42 years. They raised four boys and later had numerous grandchildren.
Jim worked for Wadsworth Electric in his younger years, then later drove truck for the Matanuska Dairy in Alaska, and retired from there when he was 50.
After retiring they moved from Alaska back to Astoria, and decided to raise beef on their farm. Jacqueline later passed away from leukemia.
In 2004, Jim met and married Faye Horton. They were happily married for 17 years, and lived in Hammond.
Jim was a very devout Christian man, and his love for the Lord was evident in how he lived his life. Jim and his wife, Faye, met and married at Our Father’s Well Church in Ilwaco, Washington, and attended that same church for 18 years. Jim loved going to church, and telling others his testimony and about his love for the Lord.
With his white beard and twinkling blue eyes, some of the small children in the family thought he was Santa Claus. He had a grin and mischievous nature about him that made him fun to visit with. He loved to tell stories about his childhood, and growing up in his day and being an avid hunter.
Jim is survived by his wife, Faye Hyde; sons, Steven Hyde and David Hyde; stepson, Lonnie Wing; stepson and daughter in-law, Danny and Julie Wing; and stepdaughter and son-in-law, Tami and Shawn Wilbur. He also had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Hyde; Uncle Lon and Aunt Madge; and two sons, John Hyde and Paul Hyde.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Warrenton.
