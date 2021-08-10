Vancouver, Washington
1948 — 2021
Jim Fink was born in 1948 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and raised there until leaving home to study at the University of Iowa.
After college, he moved to Astoria, where he resided as an artist, designer and builder until 2001, when his home and studio burned to the ground in a devastating fire.
He then moved to Longview, Washington, where his wife, Caroline, was employed as a traffic engineer. In 2008 the couple bought a home in Vancouver, Washington, where Jim lived until his death. He died peacefully in his home on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.
At the University of Iowa, Jim studied a wide range of subjects, but especially mathematics and art. During that time, he was also a student at Brussels’ Academie Royale des Beaux Arts, and assistant to Belgian sculptor Olivier Strebelle (1927-2017). He received his bachelor’s degree in fine arts, with special honors and high distinction, in 1970.
In December 1971, after wandering through Mexico and the Western U.S., Jim arrived in Astoria, and immediately decided that this was where he wanted to be. He worked at first as a laborer, a carpenter and a commercial fisherman.
An accomplished fiddler, he soon made many lasting friendships among Astoria’s musical community. Over the years, his musical talent would expand to include proficiency on the cello, the reed organ and, finally, the concertina, which became a constant companion during the last decades of his life.
Several years after his arrival in Astoria, he was able to buy an abandoned fisherman’s bunkhouse on the banks of the Columbia River, on Alderbrook slough in Astoria’s east end, which he converted into a residence and studio. He lived, studied and worked there until the fire in 2001.
“I had been away for a day or two,” he later wrote, “and returned to find only a pile of smoldering ashes. Except for the clothes on my back, I lost nearly every material thing I had: the structure itself, my tools, hundreds of drawings, many sculptures and maquettes, all my slides, all copies of my films. In short, it seemed, nearly the sum of my life.”
Throughout his working life, Jim supported himself primarily by working in the construction trades, and making sculpture as time allowed. He occasionally exhibited his work in two galleries in Astoria, and the Oregon College of Art and Craft in Portland.
He taught himself structural analysis and machinery design and, increasingly, worked at the drawing table rather than in the field.
Some of Jim’s most ambitious projects came from commissions outside Astoria. In 1980, Olivier Strebelle asked Jim to collaborate with him on a project for Belgium’s 150th anniversary of nationhood.
For that waterborne parade through the canals of Belgium, Jim designed and supervised the construction of the armature of a 45-foot long horse, carrying three riders — a construction of steel tubing, clothed in Dacron panels, that folded itself into the much smaller hold of the canal barge as it passed beneath the many bridges it would encounter along its festive journey.
For a Seattle company that manufactured weighing-scales that were immune to the influences of a tossing sea, he created two versions of what he called Ocean Motion Simulators. For a patron in California, he created a kinetic garden sculpture whose shape would continually change in response to the wind. Always, his main interest was in movement.
Living by the river for 30 years made him acutely aware of its rhythms: the rise and fall of the tides, the ships turning at anchor, the cormorants’ perch atop old pilings disappearing and reappearing. He continued to look for ways to express this dynamism sculpturally.
His final large project, the Luna Phaser, does this exactly. Commissioned by Astoria Visual Arts as part of its Astoria Riverwalk project in 2009, and designed for installation at the end of the 14 Street pier, this piece of public art is about the tides in the river and their relationship to their principal cause, the moon.
Each change in tide — from flood to ebb and from ebb to flood — would rotate an artificial moon slightly so that the face it presented would change in synchrony with the face of the real moon.
Jim used to joke that, with the Luna Phaser installed, anybody standing along 14th Street between Exchange Street and Marine Drive could know the phase of the moon (should they want to), simply by looking toward the end of the pier.
Jim died before this project could be completed. A working model of the Luna Phaser is on exhibit at Astoria Visual Arts. More detail on this project and the others mentioned in this obituary can be found at jimfink.weebly.com
In Alderbrook, Jim’s place along the water’s edge, with its abundant wildlife, fed his endless fascination with the motion of the tides and the rhythms of nature. Surrounded by a thick tangle of blackberry and bamboo, it also came to be a cherished retreat for many of his friends.
Among these was Caroline Bricheux, who had grown up in the Auvergne region of France, and moved to Astoria in the early 1980s. They met in the early 1990s, were married in 1998, and for the next 23 years shared a life of mutual devotion.
This included frequent trips back to Caroline’s home in the Auvergne, and regular holidays in the winter months to remote seaside villages in Central America and the Caribbean.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.