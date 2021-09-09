Jim Van Arsdall, born March 3, 1943, went home to Jesus Aug. 21, 2021. “Jimmy V” to his wife, he refused to answer to anything but “Jim.” Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jim grew up in Portland. He loved fishing, hunting, baseball, football and watching women.
In 1981, Jim, who had a son of his own, married a woman with five children. He graciously gave all six of them the credit for his gray hair. On their wedding day, Jim promised his bride 40-years; they were married 40-years, two-months and three-weeks.
Jim’s “love language” was food. He was notorious for baking brownies and cookies for the sheer pleasure of giving them away. Known as the “Candy Man,” at any given time, Jim could be found handing out candy kisses, especially to those having a bad day and in need of some extra love.
Those who knew Jim were aware of his love of animals over humans, his unexpected sense of humor and his straight up way of expressing what he believed. There was no time to be pretentious; Jim enjoyed inexpensive cigars, a cold beer and a box of mac ‘n’ cheese. His wishes were that there would be no service, no memorials and no fuss over his life. We are respecting his wishes. The best way to honor Jim will be to think of him while doing something that you did with him.
Jim is very happy now, and that’s the reason for our happiness.
