Nehalem
Dec. 30, 1937 — March 24, 2021
On March 24, 2021, James “Jim” VonSeggern was called home. As he stated, “God has my room ready.”
Jim was born on Dec. 30, 1937, to Gale and Gertrude (Trudy) VonSeggern in Neligh, Nebraska, and moved with his family to Astoria in 1944. He attended Star of the Sea School and graduated in 1956.
In May 1960, Jim married Claudia Bruder at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, and they celebrated 60 years together in 2020.
After serving nine years in the U.S. Army, Jim returned to Oregon and took a job with the Department of Fish and Wildlife at the hatcheries. He worked at Siletz, Sandy, Marion Forks and lastly, the Nehalem hatchery, where he retired after 30 years.
He settled into retirement in Nehalem in 1995, where he enjoyed the time with his family until his death.
Jim enjoyed all things outdoors, but especially loved hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed the occasional reunion with his Star of the Sea buddies, to go over old times.
Jim’s greatest love was his family. Spending time with his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was very important. He loved to be called “Grandpa” and “Pops.”
Left to carry on his legacy are his wife, Claudia; his sons, Scott and Tim; adopted son, Gerry Breedlong; his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Elmerna and Lorna.
There will be a celebration of Jim’s life at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.