Joan D. Dowty, 84, of Astoria, passed away on Sept. 18, 2021, in her home.
She was born March 10, 1937, in Moweaqua, Illinois, the daughter of Dr. John T. and Freda D. France. She married Ronald Dowty on Nov. 1, 1968, in Bloomington, Illinois. After their marriage they moved to Kansas, eventually settling down in Paola, Kansas.
Survivors include Paula Ferrenburg (Tom); John Dowty (Patty); James Dowty (Sarah); Melvin Dowty; Debra Meisinger (Lynn); sisters, Kathy Owens and Amy France; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron, both parents, one sister, one grandson and her German shepherd, “Sofee.”
She was an avid swimmer who taught many how to swim. She was president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Paola; member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Paola; and was part of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Warsaw, Missouri. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting, gardening and eating at the Logger with her friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local hospice care facility. Services in LaCygne, Kansas, will be determined later.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
