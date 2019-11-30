Milwaukie
July 15, 1929 — Nov. 22, 2019
Joan Emily (Paaso) Hansen was born in Astoria on July 15, 1929, the first child of Aner and Florence (Elliott) Paaso. She spent her early life in Hammond, Oregon, and received the American Legion award on her graduation from Hammond Grade School.
As a child, she enjoyed tap, ballroom dance and piano lessons. She graduated from Astoria High in 1947. Joan’s ambition was to be a kindergarten teacher, but after attending Fresno State College and Linfield College for a couple of years, she changed to business school and then did secretarial work in Astoria, Portland and Seattle. She married Robert Hansen in 1952. Their daughter was born in Astoria and their son in Coos Bay, but they spent most of their married life in Milwaukie, Oregon, returning to Astoria from 1980 to 1998. Bob was part owner of a barber shop, and they were active in Peace Lutheran Church. They returned to the Portland area to help their son, who suffers from multiple sclerosis.
Joan loved to travel and she was able to visit Europe, the Caribbean, Hawaii and Alaska over the years. She enjoyed the theater and attended many live performances.
Joan’s passing was peaceful. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Joan is survived by her husband, Robert Lyle Hansen; daughter, Peggy Marie Hansen (husband Howell Lankford); son, Robert Lyle Hansen Jr.; and grandsons Alexander Lankford and Nicholas Hansen. Her parents and her brother, John Elliott (Jack) Paaso, predeceased her.
Joan will be buried at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton on Wednesday with a graveside service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
