Seaside
Sept. 20, 1932 — Jan. 27, 2020
Our beloved mother and grandmother and friend, Joann Schwenk, passed away at 87 years of age on Jan. 27, 2020, in Seaside, Oregon.
Joann was born in Spokane, Washington, to Frank and Elsie Miller on Sept. 20, 1932. The Millers owned a corner grocery store at the time.
Joann met her husband, Milt, at Washington State University, and they were married in 1956, after graduating in 1954. Joann was a pre-school and grade school, Head Start and Montessori school teacher throughout her career. She loved her students and fellow teachers, and was very well thought of by each, especially for her teaching skill and patience.
The family lived in Petaluma, California, where they had their first son, Kevin, then moved to Missoula, Montana, and had their second son, Kyle.
Joann enjoyed spending time with family and many friends, Kappa Alpha Theta sorority sisters from Washington State, but especially with family. Joann also enjoyed her antique club, crossword puzzles, rooting for the Cougs and playing her kazoo!
She always enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, the Washington and Oregon coasts and visiting family in Seaside. She moved to Seaside after the passing of her loving husband, Milt, to whom she was married for 61 years.
Joann is survived by her son, Kyle, and his wife, Beth, and grandchildren Laura and Kelly Schwenk, of Seaside. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milt, in 2017, and son, Kevin, in 2019.
The family wishes to convey special thanks to caregivers at Providence Seaside Hospital, Lower Columbia Hospice and all personnel at Neawanna by the Sea Assisted Living Facility, for their skill and loving care.
The family plans a celebration of her life at a later date.
