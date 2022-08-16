New Braunfels, Texas
Dec. 14, 1934 — July 22, 2022
JoAnn (Oja) Karolczak passed peacefully in her sleep at home on the Guadalupe River Road near New Braunfels, Texas, on July 22 with family by her side. She was 87.
She was born Dec. 14, 1934, in New Braunfels, to Erwin and Gertrude (Bettge) Meckel.
Jo, as she was called by many, spent her childhood years in New Braunfels before moving up the Guadalupe River to Mountain Breeze Camp, which her mother and father established in 1951. She attended New Braunfels schools and played drums in the New Braunfels High School Unicorns marching band.
In 1952, she married Eugene “Ace” Moeller. Together they had two children, Wayne and Jaquelynn.
After Jo and Ace divorced, she married Richard Oja in 1955. Jo and Richard moved their family to his hometown of Knappa in late 1956 after his discharge from the U.S. Air Force. They had three children together, Nancy, Neil and Mark. JoAnn spent most of her time raising her children. She was active in the Knappa schools PTA and was leader of a 4-H sewing club for several years.
In 1965, Jo and Richard built the Logger Restaurant in Knappa. They operated it together until their divorce in 1974.
In 1975, she moved with her partner, Peter Karolczak, to Belmont, California. They later married. After several years in Belmont, they moved to Hayward, California. While in California, she worked at and managed several delicatessens.
In 1994, she and Peter moved to his hometown of Burg-Spreewald in Germany. There they operated a bed-and-breakfast until his death in 2013. JoAnn continued to operate the business before selling it in 2015 and moving back to Texas, where she lived in the “cabin,” as she and Peter called it, that they had built on her property on the Guadalupe River Road out of New Braunfels. She resided there until her death.
JoAnn and Peter traveled extensively around the world, especially enjoying Europe, Central America and South America. Jo was an avid photographer from an early age, taking thousands of photos and creating a large collection of photo albums.
JoAnn is survived by her children, Wayne, and his wife, Pam, of Warrenton, Jackie, of Vancouver, Washington, Nancy, and her husband, Bill, of Philomath, Neil, of Flower Mound, Texas, and Mark, and his wife, Millie, of Svensen. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Bujnoch and Elaine Meckel, both of New Braunfels; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements were by Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Sattler, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held in Texas at a later date.