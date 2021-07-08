Astoria
Nov. 5, 1930 — June 26, 2021
JoAnne Hendrickson Bay was born to William Franklin Hendrickson and Emma Josephine Wittle in Seattle and grew up in Snohomish, Washington.
She married Harold Dwaine Lambert after graduating from Snohomish High School in 1949. They had four children, Michael D. Lambert (spouse Rayni Lambert), Roy Anthony Lambert, Kathryn Nell Lambert-Coffey (spouse Jack Coffey) and Daniel Jay Lambert.
Dwaine and JoAnne divorced in 1962, but remained lifelong friends until Dwaine’s passing in 2011.
JoAnne moved to the Astoria area and married William Franklin Bay in 1965. They had one child, Jeffrey Franklin Bay, and cared for Frank’s sons, Dennis Bay and Michael Bay.
She is preceded in death by her husband and siblings, William Hendrickson and Beverly Moberg.
JoAnne is survived by her children and two siblings, Carolyn Maycumber, of Astoria, and Jackie Hendrickson, of Austin, Texas; 15 grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
JoAnne loved cooking, canning and sharing recipes, her flower garden (especially roses) and sewing for her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed socializing with friends and family, and was always there to help her family emotionally and financially in times of need when life, choices, hardships or tragedy threatened their well-being.
There were always a lot of smiles and laughter when reminiscing old hunting and outdoor adventure stories. And, of course, when she was bragging about her grandchildren’s successes!
She had strong opinions, but was tolerant of others’ viewpoints or lifestyles. The family learned early on not to bring up politics or the O. J. Simpson trial, or they would become a captive audience for hours!
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation is on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Caldwell’s Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave. in Astoria.
A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Oregon Highway 202. Please sign the online guestbook at caldwellsmortuary.com
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through their website at stjude.org
