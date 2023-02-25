Port Orchard, Washington
May 6, 1942 — Jan. 14, 2023
Joanne Mae Clark passed away on Jan. 14 while residing at Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard, Washington. It was decided she would be brought home to be cared for by her daughters the day before, and it was with great sorrow that she unexpectedly passed away. Joanne was 80 years old.
She was born to Norwegian-born Oluf Jaeger Iversen and Finnish-born Dorothy Selma Long in Astoria. Her father died when she was very young. Her mom remarried, and Joanne was also brought up by her stepfather, Onnie Silver.
Joanne was raised in Astoria. She had four siblings, including three older siblings, Fay, Billy and Karen. Joanne also had one younger brother, Richard. She is survived by Fay Hamilton and Richard Iversen.
She graduated from Astoria High School. While growing up, she loved to play softball with her siblings and neighborhood friends. She continued to play on softball teams as an adult.
She joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in California. She was a teletype operator during the Cuban missile crisis. She married Ron Clark in 1963, and became an army wife.
Joanne had three children: Sherry, Lauri and Brian. Sherry was born in Astoria; Lauri was born in Fairbanks, Alaska; and Brian was born at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida. Joanne was a stay-at-home mom until the Army sent Ron to Germany on assignment.
Joanne became a bank teller and worked on the Fort Lewis Army Base in Washington. She later became a customer service representative for a bank. Joanne was the kind of employee who arrived early to work, worked before her shift began and held honesty and integrity at the forefront of everything she did.
She retired at an early age at a huge financial loss so she could care for her mom, who was diagnosed with lung cancer. She also cared for her stepfather, Onnie, who had dementia.
One time when she was a teenager, Joanne got into the car after shopping and realized the cashier gave her 5 cents too much in change. Joanne took the time to get out of the car, walk back into the store and return the 5 cents to the cashier.
Joanne was the kind of mom everyone could count on, and will always be remembered for her reliability, love, care and sense of humor. Joanne had two granddaughters, Brianna Clark and Rachel Hansen.
Joanne was a huge Mariners and Seahawks fan, and was always very emotionally engaged in the game. Joanne also had an incredible memory, and it was displayed in remembering all of her large, extended family members’ birthdays, but also ball players’ names and career history.
In Joanne’s later years, she lived on Vashon Island, Washington, near her daughters, Sherry and Lauri, and granddaughter, Rachel. Joanne enjoyed meeting every morning with friends for coffee at the apartment building she lived in on Vashon Island. She later lived with Sherry for several years before experiencing a health issue that placed her in the hospital, and then a skilled nursing home that then caused other serious health issues.
Joanne had always been amazingly very tough and resilient. She had a fun sense of witty humor, and will always be remembered for her smile and laugh. Joanne will be greatly missed on this earth!
Joanne loved Jesus and placed her faith in him. Her family is confident they will see her again in heaven. She only went before us.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. Her bright smile, witty sense of humor and laugh will be missed. She is now in perfect peace and health in heaven.
There will be a celebration of life and memorial for Joanne Clark from 3 to 5 p.m. on March 4 at the Bridgewater Bistro in Astoria, and from 3 to 5 p.m. on March 5 at the J.G. Commons apartment building on Vashon Island.