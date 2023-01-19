Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Joanne Marie Secrest passed away on Jan. 4 in Albany at the age of 78.
Joanne was born in Astoria on May 27, 1944, to Rudolph (Rudy) and Martha Ranta. As an only child, she grew up in Astoria and attended Capt. Robert Gray School. Joanne then went on to graduate from Astoria High School in 1962. Joanne attended Pacific University for a year and a half before working as a telephone operator, legal secretary and railroad inspector.
Joanne connected with fellow high school classmate, Dennis Secrest, in the early 1970s. They were later married in July 1974. Joanne and Dennis moved from Portland to Spokane, Washington, and then to Seattle in 1975. While living in Seattle, Joanne went back to college and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Washington in 1988.
In 1989, Joanne, Dennis and their two sons moved from Seattle to Albany, where Joanne became a part owner of the NAPA-Albany Auto Parts store, along with Dennis. She worked for several years as a classroom instructional assistant and substitute teacher in the Greater Albany Public School District.
In the early 2000s, she began work at Linn-Benton Community College in the Small Business Development Center. She began as a program coordinator, then concluded her career as an instructor, retiring in May 2010.
Joanne was an accomplished pianist, often playing the piano or organ in church throughout her life. In addition to playing the piano in church, Joanne also sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.
Joanne enjoyed traveling. She took Finnish language classes in the late 1970s, and was able to visit many of her relatives in Finland and other parts of Europe in 1980, and again in 2008. She also went on several University of Washington alumni cruises with her dear friend, Diane Hagedorn.
Joanne enjoyed playing Scrabble and cribbage, especially at family functions. Most recently, she enjoyed playing Words with Friends in retirement. Joanne loved spending time with, and spoiling, her three grandsons. She was affectionately known as the “M&M Grandma.”
Joanne is survived by her son, Brian, and his wife, Kim; grandsons Carson, Bennett and Gavin; and her son, Bob, and his wife, Fatima. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Secrest.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.