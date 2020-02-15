Virginia Beach, Virginia
Jan. 19, 1955 — Feb. 10, 2020
Jodie A. (Gelbrich) Myer, 65, died Feb. 10, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was born Jan. 19, 1955, in Oregon City, Oregon, the daughter of the late Charles and Karen (Bigbee) Gelbrich.
Jodie attended Astoria High School and graduated from Clatsop Community College with an associate’s degree in nursing.
She became a registered nurse in the early 2000s, and worked at many hospitals across the U.S. as a travel nurse including in Oregon, Hawaii, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Maryland and Virginia.
She had many friends who spanned the U.S. In her own words, she was a follower of Christ, a grandma and a retired RN.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy Myer, and his wife, Rachel, of Exeter, New Hampshire; two grandchildren, Helena Rose and Jace Christopher; three brothers, Tim and his wife, Marcia, of Portland, Mark and his wife, Kathy, of Virginia Beach, and Neal and his wife, Annette, of Canby; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St., Warrenton.
Those who wish to remember Jodie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the National Fragile X Association via fragilex.org/donate
