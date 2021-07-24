Beaverton
Dec. 9, 1954 — June 3, 2021
Jody Ann Wright was born Jody Ann Tetlow on Dec. 9, 1954, in Astoria. She passed away June 3, 2021, in Beaverton, from COVID-19.
During Jody’s early years she played the accordion and participated in many recitals. She was also very active in 4-H, both in cooking and knitting. She earned several champion and grand champion ribbons, both at local and state levels.
Growing up, Jody and her family spent many family vacations on the Oregon Coast at her grandma’s cabin. Jody especially loved the beach. Her family is convinced that she is in heaven walking on the beaches there.
Jody is a graduate of Astoria High School, Class of 1973. She attended one year of college at Clatsop Community College before transferring to the University of Oregon Health Science Center in Portland. She graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
She worked as a registered nurse in pediatrics her entire career at Oregon Health & Science University’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland for 32 years. After working in general pediatrics, she transferred to pediatric oncology and hematology. It takes a special type of person to be able to work in this area, and Jody was that type of person.
Jody was always active and, after nursing school, she volunteered on ski patrol at Mount Hood.
Jody married Scott Wright on April 10, 1982, in Beaverton. They welcomed two children, Joel and Bethany.
It was important to Jody to give her children many experiences growing up, and there was always a summer trip to see somewhere new, such as the redwoods and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Jody retired in 2009. After retirement, Jody was involved in many activities, including greeting at Beaverton Foursquare, book club, Bible study and her walking group. She was also a nurse at several church camps, and volunteered at a local elementary school assisting children with reading.
Jody was known for her cooking and baking. She hosted many parties over the years, and was often asked to bring her cheesecake to events.
Jody is survived by her husband, Scott; son, Joel; daughter, Bethany; and daughter-in-law, Melinda. She is also survived by her mother, Marlene Tetlow; siblings, Carrie and Duane Goosen, Sally Tetlow and Tom and Lori Tetlow; as well as four nephews, four nieces, six great-nephews and nieces and seven cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, William, on March 29, 2021, and her brother, John, on March 3, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beaverton Foursquare’s Camp Scholarship Fund, as Jody had many fond memories of volunteering at the church camps for children.
A private burial was held in Astoria on June 13.
