Joel Eric Mendenhall passed away at home in New York City on March 26, 2022.
He was born in Astoria on April 22, 1973, and was a graduate of Warrenton High School via Clatsop Community College. He later went on to graduate from Empire Beauty School in Manhattan.
Early in his career, Joel worked in sales and later event production and promotion in San Francisco, Miami and New York City. He had a special talent for artistry in cosmetics. He was an Emmy-nominated New York City based makeup artist and hair and wig stylist for editorial, catalog, advertising, television, film and theater.
His talent was seen through his work on well known shows, such as the “Today” show, “Access Hollywood,” CNN, “Ugly Betty,” “As the World Turns,” “The Celebrity Apprentice,” “American Idol” and many more.
He was preceded in death by his father, Neil Mendenhall Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Whealdon (Jeff); brother, Andy Mendenhall (Tami); sisters, Rhonda Wills (Jim) and Karen Allen (Steve); aunt, Kay Vollmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for a graveside burial service on July 16 at 1 p.m. at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton are being handled through Brian Dutton of Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Services of Astoria.
