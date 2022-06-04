John A. Pedersen, “Pete,” 82, passed away at Swedish First Hill Medical Center in Seattle of an unexpected brief illness.
John was born in Astoria, on May 9, 1940, to Enid and John G. Pedersen. He loved his childhood memories from living in Svensen, and made long-lasting friendships.
He left for California, and when old enough, joined the U.S. Army.
John met his wife, Wanda, in 1960 in San Bernardino, California, and they married in Las Vegas in March 1961. It wasn’t long before John received his orders for Germany, and Wanda joined him a few months later.
It was there they had their only child, Donna, and came back to the U.S. when she was 2 years old. John served in the Army for 20 years, and retired in 1977 with honors.
He worked at the U.S. Postal Service in Del Rosa, California, until 1990. He wanted to return to his roots and the outdoor life that he enjoyed.
He loved to hunt, fish and clam dig, and often did them all. He also held part time jobs for the Wickiup Water District and Astoria Public Works.
John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wanda Pedersen, daughter, Donna Pedersen, granddaughter, Meghan Pedersen, and two great-granddaughters, Madisyn and Raelynn Pedersen, all of Astoria; his sister, Patsy Cacren (Dennis), of Rio Dell, California; brother, Richard Timonen (Gail), of Penn Valley, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Enid and Ray Timonen; father, John G. Pedersen; and his sister, Judith Whitehurst.
John will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery, with full military honors, on Thursday.
There are no words that can express how much John will be missed by his family and close friends. He was loved by those who knew him, and never met a stranger. He was an honorable man who always had our backs.
