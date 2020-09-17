Beaverton
March 20, 1931 — Sept. 12, 2020
John Braid Ten Eyck was born March 20, 1931, in Freeport, Illinois, and died Sept. 12, 2020, in Beaverton, Oregon, of complications from dementia and the coronavirus.
He was raised by parents Walton Bonnell and Barbara Braid Ten Eyck in Greenwich, Connecticut. He attended Loomis prep school in Windsor, Connecticut, and studied architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts, interrupting his schooling to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.
He served in Korea as a fighter pilot with the 58th fighter bomber group, where he flew the F-84 Thunderjet. He completed his undergraduate degree at MIT in 1954.
John married Frances Raap in Miami, Florida, in 1952. They moved with the Air Force for a few years before settling in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where John began his architecture career with the firm Lusk and Wallace. His design and construction career spanned over 55 years.
Capt. Ten Eyck was a flight instructor in Colorado Springs for 10 years as part of his military service. He was involved in numerous civic organizations throughout his life. For several years he owned The Beefeaters restaurant in Colorado Springs.
He and Frances raised their three daughters and were front row to countless sports, music and equestrian events.
John and Frances relocated to Astoria, Oregon, in 1991 to be closer to family.
Wince-worthy puns, word origins, history, opera, gardening, ice cream and skiing fresh powder were among John’s favorite things. He was ever curious and learning.
He is survived by his daughters, Julia Ten Eyck, of San Francisco, California, Elizabeth Ten Eyck Knutsen (Bob), of Warrenton, Oregon, and Katherine Ten Eyck, of Astoria, Oregon; his grandsons, John, Ross (Sarah) and Erik (Lauren) Knutsen and Russell Wille Ten Eyck, and granddaughter Tatiana Urriaga-Ten Eyck; and two great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, in 2003, and his sister, Carol McGrath.
The family thanks the wonderful staff and nurses at Maryville in Beaverton, Oregon, for their devoted care.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Your mission is complete; well done, sir, and welcome home.”
