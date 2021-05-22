Seaside
July 22, 1943 — April 22, 2021
John Dennis “Denny” Vaughn, beloved uncle, brother, friend, teacher and community member, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2021.
He was born on July 22, 1943, in Portland, to Arthur John Vaughn and Alyce Cecilia (Jones) Vaughn. In his youth, his family lived in Portland, where Denny graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1961.
He attended the University of Oregon. Once out of college, he started his teaching career at St. Mary, Star of the Sea School in Astoria. From there he moved to the Seaside School District, and taught history and social studies at Broadway Middle School for 30 years, eventually retiring in spring 1999.
His career also included being an athletic trainer at Seaside High School, as well as the clock operator for basketball, football and wrestling. He coached the golf team for the high school for 20 years, and led his team to the state golf tournament 12 times. His involvement in school earned him the Seaside High School Hall of Fame award for educator/coach meritorious service in 2008.
Denny had two other passions in his life. The first was his lifelong devotion to the University of Oregon Ducks. He was a season ticket holder for football, and loved everything Ducks.
His second was for the game of golf. He was an active member of the Astoria Golf & Country Club, where he served on the board of directors and as handicap chairman. He was involved with junior golf each summer, and helped with the Oregon Invitational Tournament, and the club provided him with a great group of friends who would get together weekly to play cards.
In addition to all of the above activities, he also found time to serve on the Providence Seaside Hospital community board.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
He is survived by his sister, Roberta Ann (Vaughn) DuBois; niece, Laurie Lutz, of Ogden, Utah; nephew, W. Craig DuBois, of Rockaway Beach; and great-nephews and great-niece, Jerad Lutz, of Utah; Trent Lutz, of Idaho; Cameron DuBois, of Washington; and Aubrey Bellowes, of Oregon; and their families.
A celebration of life will be held later this year.
For those who wish to honor his memory, the family is requesting donations to one of his favorite organizations: Seaside Kids, P.O. Box 275, Seaside, OR., 97138 (seasidekidsinc.com).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.