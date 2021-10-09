Cannon Beach
June 8, 1938 — Aug. 10, 2021
John Ward, of Cannon Beach, passed away peacefully at Providence Seaside Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Aug. 10, 2021, at the age of 83.
John will be lovingly remembered by Terry, his wife of 57 years; children, Mitch Ward and Jeannine Westerholm (Bill); grandchildren, David and Nathanael Ward and Whitney, Payton and Jordan Westerholm; plus, many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Tisdale Ward, and his sister, Patricia Noonan.
John was born in Astoria on June 8, 1938, and was raised in Portland. He attended St. Rose Catholic Grade School, graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1956 and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics, with a minor in French, from the University of Portland, in 1960, where he was a member of the Upsilon Omega Pi fraternity.
He met the love of his life, Terry, at the University of Portland while she was studying to be a nurse, and they were married in 1964. While in Portland, they had two children, Mitch and Jeannine, and he co-owned and operated the Harvest House in northeast Portland for 12 years before moving to Cannon Beach in 1975.
Once there, he and Terry — along with Terry’s parents, Dave and Freeda Haggerty — bought The Driftwood Inn, which they co-owned and operated together for 10 years. In 1985, John and Terry took full ownership until 2003, when he retired.
He was a gracious host, and had a passion for quality food, a welcoming atmosphere and top-notch service. His passion became a reality, as The Driftwood Inn was, and continues to be, a favorite destination for many around the country.
John enjoyed a spirited round of golf, and was well known for his annual fishing trip to Canada that many have participated in over the years. He and Terry loved to travel around Oregon, and other states, to see the more remote and unique locations.
John was an avid piano player, and loved jazz music. He was the master of telling jokes, and truly enjoyed making people laugh and smile; he was the life of the party even when there wasn’t a party!
He was a member of the Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 and the Cannon Beach American Legion Post 168. But most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, son and friend. Being a part of his children’s lives and watching his grandchildren play sports was his biggest joy in life, and which he was most proud of.
He will be missed by many, but his legacy lives on, and he will never be forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, once it is safe for large gatherings again. A private mass was held for immediate family members in August.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to: the Cannon Beach Food Pantry, Rask Family Memorial Fund, Cannon Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Seaside Kids Inc., or any educational scholarship of your choice.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center Intensive Cardiac Care Unit, eighth floor west Cardiac Care Unit and the palliative care team in Portland, and the emergency, Intensive Care Unit and spiritual care departments at Providence Seaside Hospital for their amazing care and compassion.
Also, a heartfelt thank you to the Cannon Beach Fire Department, for always assisting the family with John’s care in their times of need throughout the years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.