Astoria
June 8, 1941 — May 15, 2019
John Edward “Ed” Steve was born on June 8, 1941, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, to John and Elizabeth (Bornak) Steve, and was raised in Clymer, Pennsylvania. At the age of 18, Ed enlisted in the Coast Guard. While on leave in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, he met Virginia, and they were married in 1964.
While in the Coast Guard, Ed and his family made several coast-to-coast moves, and in 1977 he was transferred to the Astoria base. Ed quickly became a part of the community. He was a member of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Ed always knew how to have fun, as evidenced by his membership in the Astoria Clowns.
Ed enjoyed a 21-year career in the Coast Guard and retired as a lieutenant commander in September 1980. He then worked at Point Adams and Englund Marine, and finally as a dispatcher for the Columbia River Bar Pilots. He retired in 2007.
He volunteered in many capacities at both St. Mary, Star of the Sea in Astoria and St. Francis De Sales Mission in Hammond. He also greatly enjoyed volunteering at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, where he worked on the Lightship, helped with the youth school programs, gave tours and was part of the traveling team.
Ed could often be found in his garden and enjoying Sunday coffee with friends. He enjoyed traveling internationally and visiting lighthouses on both coasts.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Steve, of Clymer, Pennsylvania; and his wife, Virginia Steve, of Astoria.
He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Michelle and John Barnes, of Sherwood, and Amy Steve, of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Katie and Jacob Barnes, of Sherwood; sister and brother-in-law, Andrea and Tom Burns; and girlfriend Helen Honl, of Seaview, Washington.
A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Astoria. A reception follows.
Private interment will take place at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia River Maritime Museum — Yacht Pond Project, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR., 97103, or a charity of your choice in care of Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave., Astoria, OR., 97103.
Caldwell Luce-Layton Mortuary is overseeing the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
