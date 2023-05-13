Astoria
Dec. 8, 1937 — April 21, 2023
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Astoria
Dec. 8, 1937 — April 21, 2023
On April 21, John Francis Walsh, 85, of Astoria, passed away at St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington.
John was born on Dec. 8, 1937, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Joseph and Luella Walsh. John grew up on the family farm near Chatfield, Minnesota. John graduated from Chosen Valley High School in 1956.
John worked for the company Fire and Safety for several years before becoming a full-time fireman for the Rochester Fire Department in 1967. After retiring in 1997, he and his wife, Nancy, enjoyed traveling.
John enjoyed riding motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and tinkering in the garage. Most summers saw John, Nancy and their three children camping with friends or escaping to the mountains of Colorado.
John was an active member of the Chippewa Valley Motor Car Association. This group of railroad enthusiasts ran refurbished railroad inspection cars and gang cars on an inactive rail line near Durand, Wisconsin.
In 2009, John and Nancy moved to Astoria from Rochester to be closer to their daughter, Heather. John loved watching the great blue herons and white pelicans in the Columbia River outside his windows.
John is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Gerald Walsh, of Pontiac, Michigan; daughter, Heather Walsh, of Edmonds, Washington; daughter, Michon Walsh, of Proctor, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Steve, of Cumberland, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. June 10 at the Astoria Fire Department, 555 30th St.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.