John Fredrick Olson, 82, passed away peacefully in his home, in the presence of loved ones, on April 12, 2022.
On Sept. 14, 1939, John was born to Stanley and Marion (née Major) Olson in Helena, Montana. He was raised in Helena until 1951, when the family moved to Great Falls, Montana, after his parents purchased Little’s Lanes Bowling Center. John graduated from Great Falls High School in 1957.
In 1965, John married Beverly Joann Buckley, also of Great Falls. In 1970, after the couple graduated from Northern Montana College, John, Bev and their three children moved to Astoria. For a time, John taught industrial arts for the Astoria School District.
John and Bev later settled in Beaverton, and lived there for more than 20 years, moving back to Clatsop County in 2019.
An avid fisherman, John was a Rainland Fly Casters club founder, and served as the group’s first president.
John was a collector of many things, seeing the potential in everything. He enjoyed quilting, creating stained glass works, playing mahjong and woodworking. Nicknamed Gladys, John liked to know everything going on around him. He also loved a good Western movie.
He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, love for his family and how much he enjoyed a good cookie.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; a daughter, Jana Koskela-Campbell, of Dayton; a son, Mark Olson, of Great Falls; a daughter, Stacee (Mike) Donovan, of Warrenton; a sister, Marcia (John) Cobb, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; a granddaughter, Amanda Donovan, of Warrenton; a granddaughter, Sarah (Lupe) Rendon, of Beaverton; a grandson, William (Michelle) Koskela, of Walla Walla, Washington; a granddaughter, Stefani Mariano, of Dayton; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Donovan, of Salem; a granddaughter, Kimberly Koskela, of McMinnville; a granddaughter, Madison (Bryan) Bumbarger, of Beaverton; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, “Harrington.”
A special thank you to Regina Whitaker at Lower Columbia Hospice.
There will be a public viewing at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, followed by a private graveside ceremony.
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to a heart or cancer-related charity of your choosing.
