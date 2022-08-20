Portland
March 30, 1937 — July 27, 2022
Rev. John George Chatalas, 85, died peacefully in Portland on July 27 surrounded by his four children, Todd Chatalas, of Portland, Paul Chatalas, of Chicago, Elizabeth Chatalas Benoit, of London, and Hannah Chatalas, of Los Angeles. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, and provided immeasurable comfort and guidance as a member of the clergy.
John was a Seattle native who was raised in, and will now return to, Mount Baker for memorial services. He was the eldest son of Goldie Bates Chatalas and Rep. William J. Chatalas, a Washington state Democrat.
He was a standout athlete throughout his life as a football player and all-city track star at Franklin High School, graduating in 1955, and continued to excel in sports at Whitworth University, his alma mater, graduating in 1960. John was also a recognized pole vaulter and lifelong passionate golfer in a family of golfers.
One of John’s true loves was thoroughbred horse racing. He was an attendant at Longacres racetrack as a youth, and later bred and raised thoroughbreds in Seaside. His passion for racehorses and some of the injuries that befell them led to his invention of a portable ultrasound bone density monitor, which now forms the basis for technology used in medical institutions across the world.
His entrepreneurial streak also led to the creation of business and early advancement of business lines, such as for long-term care insurance, for which he served as an agent for years.
John’s true calling was to Christ. He graduated from San Francisco Theological Seminary in California’s Bay Area. After the seminary, he served as pastor of Wedgwood Presbyterian in Seattle, followed by Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church in Spokane, Washington. During his time in Spokane, he established the Nightwalk Ministry outreach program that was a model for other on-the-ground ecumenical nonprofits providing outreach and services to at-risk and unhoused people.
He then became pastor at Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Warrenton, the oldest continuous Presbyterian church west of the Rocky Mountains, and he continued as a member of the clergy for decades. In all, John performed thousands of sermons, weddings, baptisms and funerals, and was always available to listen and provide counseling to countless people in their most critical times of need. His passion for doing Christ’s work left an invaluable impact on every community that he served.
In addition to his four children, his life will be remembered by his many friends and family including his brothers, William B. Chatalas and Robert B. Chatalas; former spouses, Nancy Olson-Chatalas and Kathryn Aya; grandchildren, Wyatt Chatalas, Devon Chatalas and Axelle Benoit; nephews, Bret Chatalas and Marc Chatalas; and niece, Courtney Chatalas Gerlich.
A celebration of life service will be held at Mount Baker Park Presbyterian Church in Seattle at 1 p.m. Sept. 16. Please share your memories and find service details at: JohnChatalas.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Operation Nightwatch Seattle or the North Coast Land Conservancy.