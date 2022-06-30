Cannon Beach
June 19, 1964 — June 19, 2022
John Henry Newman, 58, passed away suddenly on June 19, 2022.
John was born on June 19, 1964, in Glendora, California, to his loving father and mother, Herald Gerald Newman and Sesame Smith.
John is survived by his cherished wife, Sandy; his sisters, Kelly and Mary Newman; his brothers, Matt Newman (Shawn), Buddy Harry Gerald Newman III and Will Moore; his sister-in-law, Paula Mushrush (Russell); his nieces, Megan Terry, Caitlin Terry, Lisa Williams (Jamie), Heather Hamilton (Waqar), Irene Allman and Jade Puschautz (Paul); and his nephews, Jeremy Hansen, Alex Newman and Kyle Terry (Kim).
He was a “Great Funckle” to grandnephews, Seth Hansen and Ace Boling, and grandnieces, Joy Hansen, Skye Hansen and Margaret Puschautz. He is dearly remembered by his loving Uncle Bob Smith and Aunt Lois, Uncle Rich (Valerie), and aunts, Diana Newman, Barbara Alfaro and Marilyn Korade, and countless beloved cousins and friends throughout the U.S.
During his distinguished career, John achieved tremendous recognition for his culinary expertise. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in New York in 1990. Early on, he worked at the prestigious Silks Restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in San Francisco. In 1995, John became executive chef for the Stephanie Inn Dining Room in Cannon Beach.
Over the years, chef Newman cooked several times at the James Beard House in New York City. John was a four-time champion at the Tillamook County Iron Chef Black Box competition. He was also a guest chef at the 2002 Capitol holiday tree lighting ceremony. In 2006, in perhaps their crowning achievement, John and Sandy opened Newmans at 988, which has won many accolades and has become a landmark restaurant in the area.
John loved to teach, and was a mentor to many aspiring culinary students. As the culinary instructor at Seaside High School, John’s students won the Oregon ProStart competition two years in a row, sending them to nationals. In his heart, John truly loved giving to others and showing how hard work, positive belief and spiritual conviction can carry us to our dreams.
Together with his wife, Sandy, they mentored countless young people through cooking, surfing and volunteering with a variety of organizations. John was an avid surfer, and he rode waves with friends from Bali to Morro Bay, California, to the East Coast, often accompanied by his dogs, most recently his beloved “Remy” who passed with John. He had an endless stoke, and wanted everyone to experience the thrill of surfing.
When we remember John, we can’t help but think of his smile. He welcomed everyone in the same way — no matter who you were, or where you stood in life, up or down, rich or poor, the smile was always there. We love him so much for his giant heart and true humility.
John worked hard, was very serious about morality and had a code in life. He had a deep belief in God, and his purpose. It is John’s unique spirit and caring heart that affects us so deeply, and that we will remember forever.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be make in John’s name to any of the following organizations: Seaside High School Scholarships (Seasidescholarships.com) or the Cannon Beach Christian Culinary Academy (christianchefs.org), where they are setting up a future culinary scholarship in John’s name, or in Remy’s name at your local animal shelter.
A surf paddle out is planned during the Surf Contest in Pacific City Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. Please contact Moments Surf Shop in Pacific City for more information at 503-483-1025.
A memorial service will be held later at North Coast Family Fellowship in Seaside. John will be laid to rest in Cayucos, California, on the central coast with his mother, and where John and Sandy first met and started their epic love story.