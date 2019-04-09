Warrenton
Sept. 10, 1929 — March 12, 2019
John “Jack” Bradbury, an 89-year-old resident of Warrenton, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, of natural causes at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Born on Sept. 10, 1929, in Boise, Idaho, to Frederick and Jeannette (Plunkett) Bradbury, Jack was the oldest of four children — Bob, Carol and Jim. Jack grew up in several Washington state and Oregon cities, where he developed a keen interest in the outdoors that was to last the rest of his life.
Jack worked as a butcher and auto mechanic before graduating from Astoria High School in 1947. Jack enlisted in the Air Force in 1951, where he served as a mechanic on the B-36 “Peacemaker,” based in England. Returning to Astoria in 1954, Jack worked as an auto and marine mechanic before beginning his career with Pacific Power and Light (PP&L) in 1960. He worked for PP&L for 28 years until he retired in 1988 as district manager in Seaside.
Civic and community service were important, and Jack was active in the Elks, Moose, Shriners, Masons (50-year member), and Rotary, among others. He served with the Power Boat Squadron and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jack was a member, and served as an elder, at Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Warrenton.
Jack is survived by his children, Alexis Kinner (Serry Kinner), of Portland, Oregon, Raymond Bradbury (Barbara Jones), of Anchorage, Alaska, Carol Coggins, of New Jersey, and Ross Bradbury, of England; grandchildren, Nicholas Delzell, Brandon Delzell, Sam Coggins, Josie Coggins, Claire Bradbury, Dan Bradbury, Chris Kinner and Matthew Kinner; and three great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister, Carol Roland (BJ), of Arizona; brother, Jim Bradbury (Trish), of Bend; seven nieces and nephews; two cousins; and countless friends in and outside of Clatsop County.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bob; his wife, Thelma (Knutson) Bradbury (1983); his wife, Hazel (Weyr) Bradbury (2004); and his close companion, Joyce Wilson (2016).
A funeral service will be held at Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 33324 Patriot Way, Warrenton, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019. A reception to celebrate Jack’s life will begin immediately after the service at the Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St., Warrenton, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pioneer Presbyterian Church Elevator Construction Fund or to a charity of your choice.
Thanks to all who cared for Jack in his final days, including Dr. Sonny Park and the staff from his office, the nursing staff at Columbia Memorial Hospital, the staff at Clatsop Care Center, his friends at Pioneer Presbyterian Church, the Senior Center, and the Wilson family.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at www.caldwellsmortuary.com
