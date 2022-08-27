Sandy
May 29, 1931 — Aug. 7, 2022
John Malcom “Jack” McRae was born on May 29, 1931, in Portland, the youngest of three sons of Donald and Veta (Bailey) McRae. He died at home on Aug. 7 in Sandy.
Jack graduated from Garibaldi High School in 1949. He was student body president, and earned varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball.
Jack volunteered for the U.S. Army during the Korean War before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Oregon College of Education. While at college, he lettered in basketball and baseball.
On Sept. 11, 1954, Jack married Genevieve “Johni” Hughson, of Tillamook. They remained devoted to each other in marriage for 68 years.
Jack began his professional career at Estacada Grade School as an elementary school teacher and coach, and later as school principal. In 1964, Jack was hired by the Neah-Kah-Nie School District as principal at Nehalem Elementary School. In 1967, he became district superintendent.
Jack became assistant superintendent for the Astoria School District in 1970. He served there until 1988, when he retired as superintendent of Astoria schools.
Jack always enjoyed athletics. He played semi-pro baseball in Portland, and later softball in Tillamook and Astoria. He enjoyed playing golf, and made six holes-in-one.
Jack taught Sunday school, and was a deacon at the Manzanita Bible Church and First Baptist Church in Astoria, and taught Sunday school at Community Presbyterian in Cannon Beach. He was a member of Toastmasters International, a board member of the Astoria YMCA and chaired blood donation efforts for the American Red Cross.
After retirement, Jack taught Fifty-five Alive senior driving classes for 20 years and, with Johni, volunteered as a reading tutor to Nehalem and Garibaldi schoolchildren.
Jack and Johni lived in Manzanita from 1988 to 2011, then relocated to Sandy, near their daughter, Beth, and her husband, Charlie, and niece, Leanne, and her husband, Mike.
Jack is survived by his wife, Johni; and their children and spouses, John Malcom (Bee), Doug (Joann), Laurie (Steve) and Beth (Charlie). He is also survived by six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Patricia.
At his request, Jack’s body was donated to Oregon Health & Science University. Subsequently, his cremated remains will be interred at the Jackson Family Cemetery.
No public service is planned.
The family asks that donations be made in Jack’s honor to Astoria High School Scholarships Inc. at AstoriaScholarshipFund.org or Mount Hood Hospice at MtHoodHospice.com