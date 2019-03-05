Bullhead City, Arizona
Sept. 1, 1928 — Feb. 18, 2019
John Matthew Reith, formerly of Astoria, Oregon, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Bullhead City, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2019, at age 90. He was attended in his last days by his loving wife, Maxine, and his son, James.
John was born Sept. 1, 1928, the oldest child and only son of John Henry Reith and Helen Gronholm Reith, of Astoria. He grew up on the family dairy farm on Lewis and Clark Road and was active in the 4-H livestock club. His proudest achievement was showing the grand champion Guernsey cow at the 1939 Oregon State Fair. After graduating from Astoria High School in 1946, John attended Oregon State University.
John was drafted into the Army during the Korean War, serving his country with honor in the Army Mechanical Division in Orleans, France. John returned to Astoria after his discharge from the Army.
He raised Black Angus cattle on the family farm while working at the Astoria Plywood Mill for 36 years; he was superintendent in the mill’s last decade of operation. John then worked 10 years as a federal grain inspector, inspecting ships headed for the Port of Portland. For about 40 years, John prepared and helped serve the annual beef pit barbecue at the Clatsop Country Fair. John has said he enjoyed every job he had, even the Army.
John married Joyce Widen, also of Astoria, in 1951. They raised two sons and a daughter, divorcing after 30 years. John later met Lela Boling, and the two were married until her passing.
While attending his 55th high school reunion, John reunited with former classmate, Maxine Martin Sandness. Friendship blossomed into romance, and the couple soon married. They enjoyed many years together, traveling around the country and overseas, on cruises and to Black Angus conventions. Summers were spent in Astoria, and winters in Bullhead City, Arizona.
John was a 67-year member of the Elks Lodge No. 180 in Astoria, and a life member of the American Legion. He proudly carried the American flag as a member of the United Color Guard at American Legion Post No. 87 in Bullhead City.
John is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Reith Pyle, and stepdaughter, Terri Sandness Hall. He is survived by his wife, Maxine; sons, John W. and James Matthew; daughter, Tracy Jo Reith, and her husband, Eric Haber; stepson, Jerry Sandness, and his wife, Vel; stepson, Richard Sandness; and several nephews, nieces, cousins, stepgrandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Feb. 24, 2019, at American Legion Post No. 87 in Bullhead City, where John was honored with a 21-gun salute. The family is grateful to Beacon of Hope Hospice Services of Bullhead City. John donated his body to Science Care for medical research and education.
