Portland
July 11, 1930 — May 28, 2020
On May 28, 2020, John Raden Seal, loving brother, passed away at age 90.
John was born on July 11, 1930, in Chandler, Oklahoma, to John Everett and Lavera Katherine (Smith) Seal. He graduated from Seaside Union High School in Seaside, Oregon, with the Class of 1948.
He enrolled in pre-med at Oregon State College and received his doctorate of dental medicine degree from the University of Oregon Dental School. While attending Oregon State, he joined the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and remained active with that organization the rest of his life.
Upon receiving his doctorate, he joined the Army Medical Corps and served in Korea during the conflict. Following military service, John opened and maintained his practice in the Medical Arts Building in Portland, Oregon, for the next 42 years. He specialized in health care to the elderly and infirm at bedside.
From a young age he had a passion for painting and sketching. John loved fishing the streams and rivers of the Northwest where he could commune with nature and the wild. Clam digging in Seaside was a favorite sport, and he was good at it.
He spent many happy times with good friend and noted cardiologist Dr. Jay Hoyt, golfing, fishing and tramping the woods. He also was an avid music lover, and supported the Portland Opera for many years. John was known for his kind and generous nature.
He was preceded in death by his father, John, and mother, Lavera, with whom he will be interred in a private ceremony at Riverview Cemetery.
John is survived by his brother, Bob, and sister-in-law, Anna Maria Brunetta Seal, of McKinney, Texas; and nieces Stephanie Bolt, of Dallas, Texas, and Debbie Schneiderwind, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
John was ordained as a ruling elder and deacon in the Presbyterian Church USA. He was a longtime member and strong supporter of Kenilworth Presbyterian Church in Portland. A few of his countless contributions to the church included serving on the governing board, the deacons board, teaching Sunday school and making heavenly desserts.
Memorial services will be held on July 11 at 11 a.m. at Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, 4028 SE 34th Ave. in Portland (503-235-3977; kenilworthpc.com).
Due to restrictions of COVID-19, please consider watching the live streaming of the service on the Finley Sunset Hills Facebook page at fb.me/FinleySunsetHills
To leave online condolences and to view a link to the live streaming of the service, visit finleysunsethills.com
