John Robert Miller Sr., 71, of Auburn, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 30.
He was born in Seoul, South Korea, on May 29, 1951. At age 5, John was adopted into a loving home by his parents, Herb and Patricia Miller. He grew up in Astoria, attending Lewis & Clark Consolidated School and Astoria High School.
In 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and was immediately stationed in Germany at Zweibrücken Air Base. He served in the Army over the span of the next 12 years, working primarily as an air traffic controller, and was stationed at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Schofield Barracks in Oahu and Fort Lewis, Washington. During his time in the Army, John earned many decorations and medals for service.
After the Army, John continued his career as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration. He enjoyed more than 20 years in the Federal Aviation Administration, where he also had roles as an instructor at the Federal Aviation Administration Academy, a local accident investigator and manager of both the Seattle-Tacoma Airport Tower and Tacoma Narrows Airport in Gig Harbor, Washington. Eventually, he retired in 2006 as manager of the Renton Municipal Airport.
John lived and worked in several cities, including Anchorage, Alaska, Oklahoma City and Washington, D.C.
On May 23, 1987, John married Teresa Miller. They eventually made their home in Auburn, where he lived the rest of his life.
Above all else, John enjoyed spending time with his family. He always kept current on pop culture, and liked to impress his children and grandchildren with his knowledge on current trends on sports, music and entertainment news.
John loved to visit his hometown, Astoria, where he enjoyed spending time with his family and former classmates. He also enjoyed many hunting trips to eastern Oregon with family and friends over the years.
John is survived by his three children and their spouses, John and Wende Miller, Nicole and Ty Williams and Madison Miller; and seven grandchildren, Clay, Jackie, Ellie, Lester, Bo, Blake and Grace.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a sister.
John was proud of his roots, and valued education. For that reason, please consider a memorial contribution to Astoria High School Scholarships Inc., P.O. Box 598, Astoria, OR., 97103, in lieu of flowers.
Yahn & Son Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of the arrangements. A private family service is planned.
