Seaside
Oct. 17, 1946 — Nov. 25, 2020
John Roy Snabel, 74, of Seaside passed away Nov. 24, 2020, in Portland.
John was born on Oct. 17, 1946, in Portland, and adopted before his second birthday into the home of Roy and Lucille Snabel, where he quickly became the favorite companion and playmate of his older sister, Bonnie.
John grew up in the Hood River Valley. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time working, hunting and exploring with his family, especially his beloved father, Roy.
Roy was not only his father, but he also became John’s scout master and, according to John, he was the best scout master imaginable. John was very active in scouts and eventually earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
After high school John enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where it was discovered that he had an aptitude for languages. The Marines trained him to speak Vietnamese, and John became an interpreter and scout.
John was wounded by mortar fire in combat and, due to his injuries, he was awarded the Purple Heart and honorable medical retirement from the Marines.
He eventually found his way to California, where he met his wife, Priscilla, and became a wonderful and loving father to their children, Hunter and Tammy.
They soon moved to Seaside, where he became very active at Seaside First Baptist Church, which later became North Coast Family Fellowship. There they found their church family, with deep and abiding friendships.
John served faithfully as director of Awana, deacon, Sunday school teacher and greeter for many years. He especially took pride in helping construct the new church building with his church community.
John worked as a driving instructor for over 40 years at Tongue Point Job Corps Center, Astoria High School, Clatsop Community College and through his private driving school.
John enjoyed the outdoors and hunting excursions with his family, especially with his nephews.
In retirement he enjoyed time with his wife, children and grandchildren and walking with his beloved dog, “Mia,” on the Prom, where he found every opportunity to engage in conversation with passersby.
John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Priscilla; children, Hunter Barnes (Heather), of Seaside, and Tammy Hayes (Jeffrey), of Willis, Texas; his six grandchildren, Abigail, Madeleine, Magdalene, Eden, Braden and Garrett; sister, Bonnie Nipp (George), of Newberg; nephews, Robert Stites, Steve Nipp and Matt Nipp; and niece, Stacy Milrany.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.