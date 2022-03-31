John “Russell’’ Graham passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 24, 2022, at the age of 71.
Russ was born to John and Harriet Graham in Oakland, California, on May 19, 1950. He grew up in Hayward, California, where he attended Tennyson High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating in 1968.
He was married to Darlene Leger from May 1969 until 1985, and they had three children. He then married Rebecca Bartruff in Vallejo, California, and with her two daughters made a family of seven.
He moved the family up to Salem to be closer to Rebecca’s family. He spent his life working as a computer engineer until the recession of 2007 hit, and he moved to Astoria to find work. In 2014 he retired to Warrenton with his wife of 36 years and adopted daughter by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Graham; his children and stepchildren, Jenni (Ron) Lockwood, Kara (Sean) DuRée, Dennis (Kristi) Graham, Cathie (Don) Hogan, Joie (Brad) Bartruff, Janessa Graham and Debra Damico. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda (Rick) Barker and Glen (Gail) Graham; grandchildren, Sharayah, Austin, Tommy-Lee, Parker, Jasmine, Benjamin, Elliot, Kendra, Alyssa, Garret, Emilee, Jaiden, Noley, Austin, Gianni and Bonita; and four great-grandchildren, and three more on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dianthia Patterson; and granddaughter, Tiana Ballinger.
Russ loved his family with all his heart and was very proud of all of them.
He was an avid reader in his earlier years, and loved watching sci-fi movies and TV shows. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren as much as possible.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. in Astoria on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
