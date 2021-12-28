John Senter Compere, Ph.D., was born on Oct. 17, 1934, in Ellison, Mississippi, and spent most of his childhood in Jackson, Mississippi. His parents were William Lowrey Compere and Jacqueline Senter Compere.
John was a retired licensed clinical psychologist and professional speaker living in Chandler, Arizona.
He received a bachelor’s degree in English from Mississippi College (1956), and a graduate degree in theology from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (1961).
He spent his early adult years in isolated areas of Alaska before beginning his first career as an ordained Baptist minister in several communities in North Carolina.
At the age of 32, John embarked on a new career, receiving a master’s degree in psychology from Wake Forest University (1969), and a doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (1972).
He taught psychology at Wake Forest University, and was one of the initial consultants at the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, North Carolina.
He then began a third career in professional speaking, specializing in corporate and professional association conferences with his witty and accessible “Psychology You Can Use” program.
As a full-time professional keynote speaker, he spoke at conferences in all 50 states and internationally. He was also a founding member of The Clergy Project in 2011.
John lived a rich life, filled with adventure and curiosity. He was an avid reader, with a voracious appetite for knowledge and people, but his most precious moments were spent with family.
John is survived by his loving wife, Joyce D. Compere; three daughters, Layne (Compere) Starling, LouAnn (Compere) Vaughn and Shelly Baldenegro; and one son, Lee Compere.
His family included six granddaughters, Padgett Vaughn, Rachael (Vaughn) Pennell, Sydney Vaughn, Virginia Starling, Ashley Baldenegro and Lindsay (Baldenegro) Black; two great-granddaughters, Copelyn and Raelyn; and one great-grandson, Tristan.
