Salem
May 19, 1949 — April 30, 2020
John Vernon Lockwood was born May 19, 1949, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Vernon A. Lockwood and Elizabeth Vahl Lockwood. John died in Salem, Oregon, on April 30, 2020.
He graduated from Astoria High School in 1967, and Oregon State University in 1971. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.
John enlisted in the Air Force, and was stationed in Montana and England.
He worked at Mercer Industries in Beaverton, and then for the Marion County tax assessor. He retired in 2016 as Marion County commercial tax appraiser.
John was an Eagle Scout, and a member of Mazamas and hiked Mount Hood. His greatest pleasure was his garden, his many friends and his family. John worked as a volunteer at the Willamette Humane Society He was the cat whisperer.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Lockwood; sister, Elizabeth L. Nimmo (Ed); brother, Andrew Lockwood; niece, Katherine Nimmo Rosenbaum (Andy); nephews, Cameron Nimmo (Fernanda), and Christopher Nimmo (Jennifer); and great-nephews and nieces, Aidan, Alex and Ava Rosenbaum and Lucy Nimmo.
Services will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to Willamette Humane Society.
