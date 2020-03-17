Carmichael, California
July 30, 1970 — March 3, 2020
John Zachariah Tetlow, age 49, was born July 30, 1970, in Astoria, Oregon, and passed away March 3, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Insook; daughter Emma, age 17; parents Bill and Marlene Tetlow; sisters Jody Wright (Scott), Carrie Goosen (Duane), and Sally Tetlow; brother Tom Tetlow (Lori); and four nieces and three nephews.
John lived in Astoria until the age of 11, then his family moved to Seattle, Washington. John attended the Shoreline schools and graduated from Shorewood High School in 1989. He graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in criminal justice.
After graduation, John joined the U.S. Army and served for six years. While stationed in Seoul, South Korea, John met his wife, Insook.
After his honorable discharge, John went to work for AT&T in Madison, Wisconsin, as an engineer. He earned his master’s degree in business administration from Liberty University, then in 2009, John relocated to Carmichael, California. John was later promoted to area manager, was highly respected in his career with AT&T, and was awarded employee of the year in 2017.
John was diagnosed with colorectal cancer on March 7, 2018. He fought a courageous fight, and had hope until the end. John will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
John’s celebration of life will be held at a later date in Sacramento, California.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John’s immediate family to assist with expenses, or to the American Cancer Society in John’s memory.
