Astoria
Nov. 2, 1960 — June 1, 2021
Johnathon Lee Nordquist died on June 1, 2021, in Astoria.
He was born on Nov 2, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the third of six children. The family moved to Chicago in 1968.
John married in 1997; they raised six children, and their sixth grandson is due shortly.
John was a brilliant, inventive, artistic, creative, charming adventurist and colorful person, with the biggest heart. He had a pleasing personality, was an engaging conversationalist, and easily made friends everywhere he went.
Among his many accomplishments, he could understand and write Russian and Sanskrit. John followed Hare Krishna beliefs, loved children, was a tremendous cook and craved new challenges.
In 2012, he took his fourth trip cross-country to visit his mother and eldest brother in Astoria, who moved there 12 years earlier. He immediately fell in love with the Astoria and Seaside area during his first visit. But this time, he chose to stay, although he took several trips back to the Midwest to see his then-grown children.
John held a vast variety of jobs over the years, from caterer to cabbie, from residential advisor to administrator, from printer to property manager. The most unique may have been his position as a deprogrammer for the Cult Awareness Network.
However, out of all of his undertakings, one might consider the oddest, was his becoming a spokesman for the homeless by becoming a street person himself.
There will be an informal memorial service for John on Saturday at 2 p.m at Shively Park in Astoria. Please bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. The family requests safe distancing, vaccines or masks, please.
