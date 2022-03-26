Jon Allen Hissner passed away March 10, 2022, at his family home in Astoria, after a long battle with asbestos-related chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 78 years old.
Jon was born on July 1, 1943, in Eugene, to Ragnhild Oline and Wilbur Francis Hissner.
When he was 9 years old, the family moved back to their home town of Astoria. During his teenage years, Jon worked helping his parents at their family garden center. He played football, basketball and was on the golf team for Astoria High School. He graduated in 1961.
Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and trained and served as a nuclear weapons specialist.
Jon was a shareholder, and worked for several years, at the Astoria Plywood Mill. He also spent many days and nights on the river as a commercial gillnetter, and was quite the adept net mender.
He enjoyed shooting pool and played on many leagues over the years, bringing home his share of trophies. He also spent some time picking mushrooms for commercial use, and was quite proud of his “secret” spots he had found, and the mushroom seasoning powder he would make from the mushrooms that weren’t high enough grade to sell.
Jon was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years. He also belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Loyal Order of Moose for several years. Over the last few years, he assisted in the annual Christmas party for Coast Rehabilitation Services, held at the Moose Lodge. He spent many hours obtaining donations for the party.
He had a huge smile and a love for telling jokes and stories … usually followed by his own special laughter and a twinkle in his blue eyes.
Jon is survived by his partner, Trish Walters; son, Jim Hissner, of Astoria; daughte,r Kieya/Lori (Bill) Walker, of Portland; cousin, Nancy (David) Tohl, of Rancho Mirage, California; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ragnhild and Wilbur Hissner; uncles, Einar Dahl, Jalmer Dahl and Glenn Hissner; an aunt, Mary Dahl; and a cousin, Bob Dahl.
A celebration of Life is scheduled for April 2 at 1 p.m. at the Astoria Moose Lodge.
