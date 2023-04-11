Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Jon David Moberg passed away, with family by his side, on April 1 in McMinnville after a battle with cancer.
He was born in Astoria on Dec. 12, 1940, to David Ellsworth and Josephine Hope Moberg. He attended high school there, where he met his late wife, Beverly Lempea.
They were married on Aug. 28, 1958, and had four children together. They were married for 64 years before she passed away in August 2022. Jon very much looked forward to being with Bev again in heaven.
Jon wore many hats in his lifetime. He earned a teaching degree while playing football for the Oregon College of Education, now Western Oregon University, and taught high school history in Astoria, Philomath and McMinnville.
During his time as a teacher, he also served as a football, wrestling and track coach. Many of his summers were spent as a commercial fisherman in Alaska, and he often recruited family and friends to come work on his fishing boat with him.
Once he retired from teaching, he was the unofficial history teacher to his loved ones, who appreciated his endless knowledge and amazing storytelling skills. Teaching and fishing were not his only passions. Jon was a pilot, a duck hunter, an avid cook, a painter, a golfer, a traveler, a Beaver fan and a proud Chinook Indian tribal member.
He enjoyed rooting for his grandchildren at their various activities and sporting events, digging up razor clams on Oregon and Washington beaches and liked a good happy hour on the patio. Most of all, he loved being with family.
Jon was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Tommy; and his wife, Bev.
He is survived by his four children and their spouses, David (Marla) Moberg, Richard (Michele) Moberg, Jami (David) Queener and Jacque (David) Thwaite; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Alan Moberg and Robert Moberg, and sister, Marcia Putman.
A viewing is being held at Macy & Son in McMinnville on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
A celebration of life takes place on Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Two Dogs Taphouse, 401 N.E. Evans St., in McMinnville, after a private family graveside service at St. James Catholic Cemetery.
