Astoria
March 12, 1938 — Jan. 22, 2020
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jon Wayne Hudson (retired), of Astoria, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020.
Jon was born March 12, 1938, in Safford, Arizona, the son of Alfred W. Hudson and Naomi B. Miller. Jon grew up in Watsonville, California, and graduated from Watsonville High School in the Class of 1956.
Jon met the love of his life, Leah D. “Susie” Cox, in the fourth grade. They married on April 10, 1957. Together, they had four daughters.
Jon spent 30 years in the Army, having two tours in Vietnam, and three tours in Germany. Jon received the Distinguished Flying Cross with two oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal 31 times and Meritorious Service Medal, among many other medals and awards.
In 1992, Jon and Susie opened their first H&R Block in Bingen, Washington. They would go on to open four more in the Columbia River Gorge, until they moved their business to Astoria, Oregon, where they purchased six more offices. Jon was so proud of the business he built from the ground up, until his health prevented him from taking an active role in the business.
Jon is survived by the love of his life, Leah D. “Susie” Hudson; four daughters, Karen (Terry) Gaddis, of White Salmon, Washington, Sandie (Loren) Ramos, of Middleton, Idaho, Kristi (Bryce) Peltier, of Astoria, and Leah M. (Dave) Cox, of Warrenton; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gary (Debbie) Hudson, of Davis, California, and Paul (Sandi) Miller and David (Sue) Miller, both of Watsonville, California.
He is preceded in death by his father, Alfred Hudson; mother, Naomi Miller; and stepfather, Paul Miller Sr.
Jon’s final resting place and service will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon, with full military honors, on July 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.
