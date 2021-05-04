Forest Grove
Sept. 10, 1948 — April 21, 2021
Joseph “Josef” Donald Gult Jr., 72, a resident of a Forest Grove memory community, died April 21, 2021, at the Hillsboro Medical Center from leukemia.
Private cremation rites were held at the Hoyt crematory in Forest Grove.
Joseph Donald Gult Jr. was born Sept. 10, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the Joseph Donald Gult Sr. and Arlyle Jean Hoggatt.
He was raised and received his education in Detroit, graduating from Jared W. Finney High School in 1966. He then attended Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, where he joined the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.
A student of the guitar since the age of 12, he was recruited to join the fraternity rock band, which performed at countless wild weekend parties in the frat house basement. Josef survived the parties, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial arts.
After graduation, a friend introduced him to the then-new field of hemodialysis. Josef worked as a hemodialysis technician at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, and at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
After trying to push his car out of one too many snowdrifts, Josef decided that the Michigan winters weren’t for him, so he went to join his brother, Randy, in sunny Southern California.
In Southern California, Josef worked as the chief hemodialysis technician at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach. While living on the fabled “OC” (Orange County coast), Josef met and married his wife, violinist Kim Angelis.
In 1985, the couple moved to rural Calaveras County in Northern California, where Josef started a new career in construction, becoming a general contractor. One of his crowning achievements was the building of his own residence, a meticulously detailed replica of the Mother Lode Victorian vernacular home.
In 1994, Josef switched careers again, becoming a full-time musician. His energetic guitar playing greatly enhanced the recordings and concerts of his wife; their musical adventures took them all over the U.S., Asia, Africa and South America.
In 2003, the couple moved once again, this time to Astoria. The years that Josef spent in Astoria were among the best of his life, as Coast Community Radio enabled him to realize a lifelong dream of hosting his own radio show. He also became the cultural events coordinator for Clatsop Community College, a job that he dearly loved.
Josef was a member of the Astoria First Presbyterian Church, the Lower Columbia Preservation Society and, of course, Coast Community Radio.
Among his special interests, he enjoyed photographing and watching birds. He also loved dogs, cats and horses, his favorite pet being his Collie, “Paco.” He was passionate about preserving old houses and other historic buildings.
Josef was renowned for being fun, charming and talented, as well as being a very “sharp-dressed” man. From his work as a hemodialysis technician, to restoring old homes, to his performances on international concert stages, Josef made the world a better place.
“Well done, good and faithful servant … enter into the joy of your master.” Matthew 25:21
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Arlyle Gult, and by his sister, Kathy Trinity.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 40 years, Kim Angelis; his brothers, Randall and Steven Gult; his niece, Terilyn Trinity and her son, Trevor Trinity-Rees; and six more nieces and nephews and their spouses and children.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions in Josef’s memory to Coast Community Radio (coastradio.org), the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org), or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (donate.lls.org).
To sign the online guest book, or to send a condolence to the family, go to tualatinvalleyfa.com
Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives in Hillsboro is entrusted with the arrangements.
