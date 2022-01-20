Portland
Feb. 9, 1929 — Nov. 8, 2021
Joe and Gwynn Bakkensen were together till the end. Joe died at 92, on Nov. 8, 2021, joining his wife, Gwynn, who died on Nov. 1, 2021. They were married for 68 years, had five children, 14 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Joe’s family was his pride and joy, and the center of his life.
He was preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Laurie Bakkensen Odlum (Jim), and is survived by Nancy Bakkensen Plumlee (Maury), of Vancouver, Washington, Joni Bakkensen Juergens (Eric), of Madison, Wisconsin, Drew Bakkensen (Debbie), of Portland, and Jim Bakkensen (Laura), of Scappoose.
Joseph Edward Bakkensen was born at home, in Astoria, on Feb. 9, 1929. He was the youngest of nine children in a loud and loving Scandinavian family. Joe graduated from Astoria High School early, and joined the U.S. Army at 17.
He served in World War II in Japan, and then returned to Oregon, using the GI Bill to attend Linfield College. Joe was president of his fraternity, and his class, while a student at Linfield.
He married Gwynn Marie Calkins the weekend after he graduated from college on June 6, 1953. They lived in Portland and Seattle, returning to Astoria when Joe became a sales representative for Bumble Bee Seafoods. Later, to avoid relocation out of state, Joe became vice president of Barbey Packing Co. Joe purchased Barbey Packing, and expanded the business to include Union Fish.
Joe was fond of retiring, but was not good at it. After he sold Barbey, he went to work as business manager of Claterbos Construction. Next, Joe put his political acumen to work as a Clatsop County commissioner. Finally, he worked for the federal government with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Joe provided many opportunities for his children and grandchildren that he did not have growing up, and for him that was the measure of success.
Joe had an infectious enthusiasm for life. He was a raconteur, and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining. He could remember events in great detail, up until the end of his life.
One constant in Joe’s life was a dog. From his first dog, “Wacky,” to his last dog “Hari,” they could always be seen by his side. They were usually waiting for a table scrap or a ride in his truck, and they were important to him. He even suggested his loyal companion Hari should be nominated for sainthood.
He was devoted to Astoria, and served the community in numerous ways. He volunteered for, was on the board of, or was president of, many local businesses and nonprofit organizations. Joe never met an organization he didn’t want to join and lead. He was known by his colleagues for his intelligence, but was quick to remind his children, “it’s nice to be smart, but it’s smarter to be nice.”
Joe loved playing, watching and coaching sports of all kinds. Golf was his primary sport, and something he shared with his family. He had three holes-in-one. Joe and Gwynn enjoyed international travel for work and pleasure, often with golf clubs in tow. Joe was a grandmaster at bridge, and he loved a good bridge tournament.
In June 2014, Joe, Gwynn and their youngest son, Jim, were thrilled to attend an honor flight to Washington, D.C.
A celebration of life for Joe and Gwynn will be held at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Seaside on March 5. A reception will follow.
To accommodate any COVID-19 related changes to this plan, please RSVP to gwynn.joe.service@gmail.com
To honor Joe’s love of golf and education, memorial donations may go to the Evans Scholarship for caddies: Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, IL., 60626-8022.