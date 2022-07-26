Joseph Enoch Johnson, of Seaside, passed away June 25. He was 93 years old.
Joe was born in Minot, North Dakota, to Rev. Herman and Ellen Johnson. Second of six children, he was raised in Jamestown, North Dakota. Joe, along with his brothers, Daniel and Sam, followed in his father’s footsteps and dedicated his life to the ministry.
He traveled for several years in a quartet, playing the piano and singing to raise money for missions. Joseph was ordained as an Assemblies of God minister. He held three pastorates and traveled for 50 years as an evangelist.
Joe met the love of his life, Carolyn Heinze, in Hastings, Nebraska. They shared a similar background, both coming from pioneer preacher families. They were wed in 1954, eventually settling in Maple Valley, Washington, where they raised their children, Joni and Michael.
When Joe wasn’t spreading “the word,” under his father’s tutelage he became a skilled carpenter and built houses — ultimately building Carolyn’s dream home, a passion they shared together.
Joseph enjoyed playing the piano, reading, driving British cars and phone calls with his siblings. He was the patriarch, very much revered, respected and loved. His life was dedicated to spreading the gospel and preaching with authority on revival; never faltering, and always a grand example to his family.
Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn, and brothers, David and Clayton.
He is survived by his daughter, Joni (Bruce Campbell); son, Michael (Rebecca); grandchildren, Heidi, Adam, Spencer, Beau and Paris; brothers, Daniel and Sam; sister, Esther; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Ocean View Cemetery, 575 S.W. 18th St. in Warrenton.
