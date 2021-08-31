Joseph S. Arnold was born Feb. 28, 1930, in Berrien Springs, Michigan, to Willis and Gladys Brewster Arnold. Joe passed away Aug. 12, 2021, at Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Joe and his wife, Lee Vincent Arnold, started an auto electric sales business in 1979, Alternative Inc., until they sold it in 2012.
After visiting friends in Warrenton, Joe moved to Astoria with his wife, Lee, in 1993.
Joe loved fishing and spent many days with friends and family on the river looking for the big one. They sold their Astoria home in 2020 and moved to independent living at Neawanna By The Sea.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lee; children, Mardi (Greg) White, Steve (Larry) Arnold and Sherry Vincent (Bob) Carter; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Deceased children are Diana Arnold, Larry Arnold and Marlene Vincent.
Joe was one of a kind and will be missed by his wife of over 48 years and all who knew him.
Happy fishing, Joe!
