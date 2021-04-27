Knappa
Nov. 9, 1939 — April 8, 2021
Joyce Ann Shellabarger passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on April 8, 2021. She is finally free from pain, and in fishing paradise with her best catch, “Pa.”
Joyce was born on Nov. 9, 1939, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Avery Lucille King and William B Bishop.
At the young age of 18, Joyce met the love of her life, Stephen Shellabarger. They married on Aug. 15, 1959, in Las Vegas. They had two children, Stephen and Deirdra.
In 1976, Joyce and Steve moved their family to Knappa, where they bought their first home. In 2000, Joyce’s dream of having a log cabin came to life. After a lot of planning, hard work, beers and direction from the “project manager” herself, the Maija tree house was to be their forever home, and where both Joyce and Steve lived and passed away.
Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma.
Joyce enjoyed gardening, collecting, playing her games on her computer and spending time with friends and family. She had the best sense of humor, and was always making everyone around her laugh. Her stories of camping, frog gigging, gold panning and bottle finding are forever cherished in our hearts.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Deirdre; and brother, Larry Kuhuski.
Joyce is survived by her son, Stephen Shellabarger (Sabrena); sister, Debi DeLano-Bergren (Tom); brother, Frank Kuhuski (Betty); brother, Michael Bishop; grandchildren, Shandy Moreland (Kent), Kristy Keller, Ashley Keller and Little Star Rider; and eight great-grandchildren, Jake, Brook, Treven, Bryson, Blake, Zaeleigh, Jacob and Kinslee.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
