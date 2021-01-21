Astoria
Aug. 30, 1935 — Dec. 6, 2020
Joyce (Carol) Mansfield Rivers, 85, beloved mother, died peacefully at her Astoria home on Dec. 6, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Joyce was born in 1935 in Fairbanks, Alaska, and also lived in Juneau when her father, Ralph Rivers, served as territorial attorney general.
She later lived in Sacramento, California, where she graduated from the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law in 1977, one of only three women in her class.
After receiving her law degree, she returned to Alaska, where she lived in Anchorage and worked for the attorney general’s office, and then for many years as in-house counsel for Alascom.
After retiring from Alascom, she attended the University of Iowa, where she received her master’s in law degree in international environmental law. Joyce was a passionate participant and supporter of many political causes, including women’s rights and the environment.
Joyce belonged to the St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Astoria.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Eugenie Rivers, of Bellevue, Washington; and her son, Ralph Mansfield, of Astoria.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Kae; her father, Ralph Rivers, who was also Alaska’s first congressman; her mother, Carol Rivers; and her brother, Julian Rivers, of Anchorage, Alaska.
Joyce’s ashes will be interred next to her father’s grave at Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis, Washington, on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m.
All our love goes with you on this next step of your journey, Mom.